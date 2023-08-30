Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Charter Communications worth $251,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.14. The stock had a trading volume of 199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.