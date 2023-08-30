Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chase alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chase

Insider Transactions at Chase

Institutional Trading of Chase

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 25.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF remained flat at $126.45 on Tuesday. 54,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.