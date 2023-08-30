China Resources Gas Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CGASY)

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1661 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CGASY remained flat at $35.59 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

About China Resources Gas Group

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

