CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 114,102 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

