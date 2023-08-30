CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

