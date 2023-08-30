CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $46,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $7,616,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

BIP opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

