CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

