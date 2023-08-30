CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $34 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

