CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 252,367 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 296.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,367 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,188,403 shares of company stock worth $114,081,568. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

