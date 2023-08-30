CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.