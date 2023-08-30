CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2,850.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

