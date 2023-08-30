CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $886.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $870.46 and a 200-day moving average of $738.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

