CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 77,150 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,150 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 2.30% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

