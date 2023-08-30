CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

