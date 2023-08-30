Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 44,900 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 835.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

