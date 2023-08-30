Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.87 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 2.4 %

SYK stock opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.01 and a 200-day moving average of $283.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.