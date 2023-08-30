Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.78 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,208 shares of company stock worth $7,670,320 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.