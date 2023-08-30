Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $4.09 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

