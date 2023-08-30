Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

