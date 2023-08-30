Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 28,141 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

