Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 658,419 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658,419 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

TFC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.