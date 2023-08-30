Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,906 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.