Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Announces GBX 30 Dividend

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,735 ($34.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.80 and a beta of 1.31. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,440 ($30.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,545 ($44.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,829.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,990.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.52) to GBX 4,275 ($53.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,325 ($54.52) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

