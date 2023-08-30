Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 31.4% in August

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

