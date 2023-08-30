Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,528,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,377,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

