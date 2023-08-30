Colonial Trust Advisors Has $38,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shell stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.