Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 723 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 964.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.