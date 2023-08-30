Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

