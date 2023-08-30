Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 1,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

