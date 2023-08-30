Colonial Trust Co SC Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

