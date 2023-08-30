Colonial Trust Co SC Buys Shares of 2,870 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 433,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 857,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.