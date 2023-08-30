Colonial Trust Co SC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

