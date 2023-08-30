Colonial Trust Co SC Has $133,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7 %

SWK stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.