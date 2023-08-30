Colonial Trust Co SC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

