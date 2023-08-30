Colonial Trust Co SC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

