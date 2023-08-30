Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 375,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 346,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.