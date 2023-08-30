Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

