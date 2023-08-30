Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases Shares of 4,466 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

View Our Latest Report on CUBE

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.