Colonial Trust Co SC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Colonial Trust Co SC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

