Commons Capital LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.38. 785,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,091. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.92.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

