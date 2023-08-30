Commons Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.0% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 784,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

