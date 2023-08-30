Commons Capital LLC Has $277,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commons Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,949. The firm has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

