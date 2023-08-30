Commons Capital LLC Sells 113 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commons Capital LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,119. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

