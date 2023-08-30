Commons Capital LLC Sells 898 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $188.08. The stock had a trading volume of 840,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,142. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

