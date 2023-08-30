Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 351,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,408. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

