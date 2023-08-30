Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,015. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.