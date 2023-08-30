Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 208,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,568. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

