Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 2,276 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 9,864,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,694,035. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.