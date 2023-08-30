Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 1,265,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,756. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

