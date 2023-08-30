Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $392.78. 186,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,080. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.